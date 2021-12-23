Starting on Christmas Eve, Catalonia in Spain will impose new COVID measures.

From midnight to 1 a.m., there will be a night curfew from 1 to 6 a.m., as well as a limit on gatherings of more than 10 people.

After receiving approval from the region’s top court on Thursday, Catalonia is set to implement new COVID-19 restrictions, including a night curfew and a limit on gatherings.

Despite pushback from the prosecutor’s office, which had earlier filed a written message arguing against the government’s request to impose new restrictions, the High Court of Justice released its decision endorsing the measures amid a spike in infections in Spain’s northwest region.

From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., a stay-at-home order is in effect.

Starting at midnight on Christmas Eve, gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people (2400GMT-0500GMT).

The night curfew will be enforced only in municipalities with a high incidence rate (at least 250 cases per 100,000 people).

Other measures taken by the Catalan government that did not require judicial approval included the closure of nightlife venues, a 50% capacity reduction for restaurants, and a 70% capacity reduction for shops, gyms, and cultural activities.

In a written message to Catalonia’s High Court of Justice earlier in the day, the prosecutor’s office described the restrictions as “severe, extensive, and very restrictive,” and not “necessary.”

Murcia’s southeastern region joined Catalonia on Thursday, imposing night curfews as well.

The new restrictions were announced just a day after Spain reported the highest number of virus cases since the outbreak began, with over 60,000 cases.

On Tuesday, the previous all-time high of 49,000 daily infections was surpassed, eclipsing the previous high set in January.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases is most likely due to Omicron and an increase in social activity during the holiday season.

Vaccines and masks are being used by Spain’s central government to combat the new COVID-19 wave, rather than restricting social activities, despite a record number of cases.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Cabinet approved a requirement that people wear masks outside on Thursday, following Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement of the restriction after a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday.

In Spain, 90% of the population aged 12 and up has been fully immunized, with 74% of those aged 60 and up receiving booster shots.