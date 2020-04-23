State Council appoints, removes officials of HKSAR gov’t

China’s State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several key officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The decision was made in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law of the People’s Republic of China, and based on the nomination and suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor.

Nip Tak-kuen was appointed Secretary for the Civil Service, replacing Law Chi-kong.

Tsui Ying-wai was appointed Secretary for Home Affairs, replacing Lau Kong-wah.

Tsang Kwok-wai was appointed Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, replacing Nip Tak-kuen.

Hui Ching-yu was appointed Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, replacing James Henry Lau.

Sit Wing-hang was appointed Secretary for Innovation and Technology, replacing Yang Wei-hsiung.

Tsang Kwok-wai was removed from the post of Director of Immigration.