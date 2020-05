State Council appoints, removes officials

The State Council, China’s cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Saturday.

Shen Haixiong was appointed editor-in-chief of China Media Group.

Wang Junzheng became political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and chairman of the China Xinjian Group.

Sun Jinlong no longer serves as political commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and chairman of the China Xinjian Group.