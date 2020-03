The State Council has set up an investigation team over a hotel collapse in eastern China’s Fujian Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Thursday.

The death doll has risen to 29 in the hotel collapse, as rescuers found another victim on Thursday.

The Xinjia Hotel collapsed Saturday night in Licheng District of Quanzhou City, trapping 71 people underneath. Of them, 27 were dead when rescuers found them, while two others died after medical efforts failed.