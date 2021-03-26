State Council specifies priorities in government work report

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — The State Council, China’s cabinet, has issued a guideline on implementing key tasks in this year’s government work report.

It puts report tasks into 44 priorities in 38 aspects and assigned them to relevant State Council bodies and local authorities with detailed responsibilities and timeframes.

Calling 2021 a year of significance in China’s march toward modernization, the guideline urged effective implementation of economic and social development tasks in the 14th Five-Year period (2021-2025) to achieve tangible results.

All regions and departments need to strengthen communication and negotiation to unite efforts on coping with trans-regional and cross-sector issues, the guideline said.

Efforts should also go into enhanced supervision and accountability to ensure that priority tasks are completed on schedule. Enditem