State Council’s traveling tips during epidemic

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, governments around the world are pooling wisdom to cope with the epidemic.

While staying at home seems to be the optimum choice during the outbreak, some trips are just inevitable. How do you avoid getting infected while traveling by air, bus or other public transportation? Here are some tips offered by the Chinese government.

Q: What are some prevention measures when traveling by air?

— Do not arrive excessively early. Getting to the airport five hours ahead of your flight will only increase your chances of contracting the virus. Wear a face mask during the entire journey. Avoid unnecessary conversations with strangers, and sit away from others when possible.

Q: Can thermometers be brought onto the plane?

— Yes and no. A mercury thermometer is not allowed in your carry-on luggage, but you can bring a digital thermometer with you as long as the rated energy of the lithium battery does not exceed 100Wh or the lithium content does not exceed 2 grams. Still, as travelers are now normally required to have their temperatures taken before getting onto the plane, it is not necessary to bring a thermometer.

Q: What are things I should keep in mind during a taxi ride?

— Both the driver and you should wear masks. Leave the door open for a few minutes before getting inside for ventilation. Open the window during the ride — fresh air is better than air conditioning for ventilation purposes.

Q: Is it riskier to take the subway or a cab?

— As long as you are in public space, there are risks of contracting the virus. So rather than worrying about the type of transportation you take, it is more important that you wear a mask at all times and wash hands as soon as you get home.

Q: What are some tips for driving?

— Again ventilation is the key thing to keep in mind. Also, have some masks, hand disinfectants or disinfectant paper towels in your car. If you happened to give someone with symptoms a ride, make sure you disinfect door handles, seats and the steering wheel afterwards.

Q: What about a long-haul bus?

— Sit away from others when you can. Ask the driver to stop at a service area every two hours so you can get fresh air.

Q: What measures are taken to ensure the safety of inbound and outbound travelers?

— All entry and exit personnel must make health declarations. Customs will check whether they have symptoms and whether they have been to countries and regions where the epidemic occurred within 14 days. In China, the declaration card has been translated into more than 10 languages, and a mini-program for mobile devices has been developed to allow online declaration.