State of emergency extended in Tonga due to world’s continuous spread of COVID-19

SUVA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Tonga extended on Monday its state of emergency from January 18 to February 15 this year due to the continuous spread of COVID-19 in the world.

According to Matangi, Tonga’s leading news website, while extending its state of emergency on Monday, Tongan authorities also renewed the COVID-19 national restrictions, which include the night-time curfew and social distancing requirements such as limits for the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors, and hygiene recommendations.

The curfews in the island nation continue to be enforced from midnight to 5:00 a.m. local time by Tonga police and the military. Other COVID-19 restrictions also remain in place.

The health state of emergency was first declared in Tonga by Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa on March 12 last year and has been renewed regularly since. Enditem