State of the union ‘boycott’: AOC & Ayanna bravely skip, Ilhan & Tlaib bravely go, but either way it’s #Resistance

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley will skip Trump’s State of the Union address, while Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will attend as an act of “resistance.”

It appears the congressional “squad” of freshman Democrats is divided on how best to resist President Donald Trump.

The New York Democrat known as AOC announced she will not be attending Tuesday night’s State of the Union address from the president. She says her presence will “legitimize” Trump.

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

The announcement was instantly mocked by conservatives who thanked AOC for her “bravery.”

Thank you for your bravery — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2020

That’s OK, because only one person who matters needs to be there…and it definitely isn’t you. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 4, 2020

Fellow squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) has also announced she will be boycotting the address, saying in a statement that she cannot attend in “good conscience.” Pressley will nonetheless be delivering a response to Trump’s speech on behalf of the Working Families Party.

Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) meanwhile has said she will be attending but her presence will be an act of “resistance.”

I am attending tonight’s address not to confer any legitimacy on his actions, his statements, or his presidency. I am attending on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’My presence tonight is resistance. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2020

Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), the fourth member of the “squad,” announced through a statement that she will also be attending the address, but “not for Donald Trump.”

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she will attend the State of the Union tonight “but not for Donald Trump.” Instead, she says, she’s going to “to uplift the stories and work of my guests” pic.twitter.com/1kBXrxQnVX — Clare Foran (@ckmarie) February 4, 2020

While the president has not said what he will talk about at his State of the Union, he has been tweeting about job numbers, his approval rating, as well as the Democrat Party’s trouble in Iowa in anticipation of his Tuesday night speech.

My Approval Rating in the Republican Party = 95%, a record! Big Iowa win. Approval Rating overall = 53%, a new high. With our great Economy and other major successes, would be 20 points higher without the phony Witch Hunts and Hoaxes??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

If you like this story, share it with a friend!