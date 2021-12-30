State police believe the missing 74-year-old man is confused and in danger.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 74-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon may be confused and in danger.

Around 3 p.m., Douglas Webbere was last seen.

According to state police, a shooting occurred Wednesday in the 2000 block of White Oak Road in Strasburg Township, Lancaster County.

Webbere is believed to be driving a dark gray 2015 Ford F-350 extended cab with an orange light on top and the Pennsylvania license plate DV22250, according to state police.

Webbere stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes, according to state police.

He was wearing blue jeans, a red plaid shirt, and cowboy boots when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Webbere or knows where he is is urged to call 911 or the state police at 717-299-7650.

