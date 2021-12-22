State police in Pennsylvania have arrested a husband after he admitted to killing his wife.

State police in Pennsylvania have arrested a husband after he confessed to killing his wife.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a York County man is accused of killing his 72-year-old wife in their home this week.

Sandra Anderson’s husband, Ronald Kachinski, called 911 early Tuesday morning to say he had killed her, according to state police.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Anderson was discovered dead around 8:30 a.m. in a home on the 1100 block of Alta Vista Way in Springfield Township.

According to state police, Kachinski walked out of the house and surrendered to troopers.

He is facing homicide charges.

What prompted Kachinski to kill Anderson is still unknown as of Wednesday morning.

This case’s court documents were unavailable at the time of publication.

