An escaped lab monkey has prompted Pennsylvania state police to issue a warning.

DANVILLE, Pennsylvania (AP) —

Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a missing monkey following a collision involving a pickup towing a trailer carrying about 100 monkeys to a lab.

Following a Friday afternoon crash on a state highway near an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County, state troopers advised people not to look for or capture the cynomolgus monkey.

A driver of a monkey-transporting pickup pulls a crate of monkeys off of state Route 54 near Danville, Pa., on Friday, Jan.

21st, 2022

(Photo courtesy of Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise)

“Anyone who sees or finds the monkey is asked not to approach, catch, or come into contact with it.”

“Please dial 911 right away,” troopers said on Twitter.

Several monkeys escaped after the pickup and dump truck collided, but only one remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, according to officials.

In the midst of bitter cold, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies searched for it.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick told Sunbury’s Daily Item newspaper that the truck was on its way to a lab.

The lab’s location and the type of research for which the monkeys were destined are unknown, but cynomolgus monkeys are frequently used in medical studies.

They are the most widely used primate in preclinical toxicology studies, according to a paper published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website.

State police secured the scene for the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Trooper Laura Lesher.

Game Commission Officers arrive as Pennsylvania State Troopers prepare to search for several monkeys who escaped from their crates after a crash on state Route 54 and Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., on Friday, Jan.

2022.

(AP Photo/Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise)

The monkeys’ and motorists’ conditions were unclear, as was whether any citations were issued.

Michelle Fallon, a crash witness, told the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise newspaper that she spoke with…

