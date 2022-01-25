State police say a fugitive from Philadelphia was discovered hiding in a classic car.

A fugitive from Philadelphia has been discovered hiding in a classic car, according to state police.

SOMERSET — State police said a Philadelphia fugitive was discovered sleeping inside a classic car in Somerset Township last week.

According to investigators, Warren Pleasant, 30, was sleeping in a 1975 Pontiac inside Bowlby Lawn Service’s garage on Thursday.

Pleasant had spent the previous 36 hours in the garage, according to state police, having gotten in through an unlocked side door.

He told police he was “on the run,” and they later discovered he was wanted on a Delaware County bench warrant.

Pleasant pleaded guilty to robbery in April, according to online court records, for demanding money from a Chase bank.

He was arrested last week and taken to Somerset County Jail.

—-

This story was written by David Hurst of The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.) (c)2022

www.tribune-democrat.com is the website of The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Tribune Content Agency, LLC is distributing this content.

