State police say a missing man from central Pennsylvania has been found safe.

A missing man from central Pennsylvania has been found safe, according to state police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 37-year-old man who had been reported missing since Wednesday morning has been found.

Darrell Wallace was last seen in Chambersburg at 6:20 a.m., according to state police.

They suspected he was dazed and in danger.

There was no indication of when or where he was last seen.

