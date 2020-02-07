State representatives on Engie board want CEO Kocher…

By Benjamin Mallet and Michel Rose

PARIS, Feb 6 – Representatives of the French state on the board of utility Engie, which meets later on Thursday, have decided to vote to oust Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Engie declined to comment.

The French state has 24% of Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez, and three direct and indirect seats on the board. The board is to vote on whether to give Kocher a second mandate as CEO at a meeting later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Myriam Rivet and Geert de Clercq; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq)