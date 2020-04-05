STATEMENT TEXT – British Prime Minister Johnson was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters). Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized for testing on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus ten days after the positive virus test.

The following statement was made by his office:

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister was hospitalized tonight for testing.

“This is a precautionary step as the prime minister continues to experience symptoms of the coronavirus ten days after the positive test for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks the NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow government advice, stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.”

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Alistair Smout)