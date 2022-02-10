States are using Covid rules to stifle civil liberties around the world, according to a new report.

According to a report, global democracy is under attack as states use Covid rules to suppress civil liberties.

In a global democracy index, the United Kingdom has dropped two places, moving closer to a ‘flawed’ classification.

According to a new report, democracy is losing the battle against authoritarianism around the world as a result of Covid restrictions.

In the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2021 Democracy Index, the average global democracy score fell by the most since 2010 and the global financial crisis.

The index measures five key factors: elections, governance, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties to provide a snapshot of the current state of democracy in 165 independent states and two territories – nearly the entire world’s population.

Spain was downgraded from a “full democracy” to a “flawed democracy” in Europe, leading to a slight continent-wide democratic decline.

The United Kingdom dropped two places and 0.44 points in the index, edging closer to the “flawed democracy” classification.

Along with the United States, France was already a member of the “flawed democracy” group.

Fears that the Covid pandemic is being used to further erode civil liberties, particularly by authoritarian regimes, appear to have been confirmed by the survey.

The authors, led by Joan Hoey, claim that Covid-19’s negative impact on democracy and freedom is still being felt in the second year of the pandemic, with an “unprecedented withdrawal of civil liberties among developed democracies and authoritarian regimes alike.”

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and the introduction of Covid vaccination passes for participation in public life, they claim, have led to the “normalization of emergency powers, which have tended to stay on the statute books” and have “accustomed citizens to a huge extension of state power over large areas of public and personal life.”

The theme of this year’s report is “The China Challenge.”

It observes that, even as China solidifies its position as a global superpower, the world’s most populous country is becoming less democratic and free.

Furthermore, less than half of the world’s population (45.7%) now lives in some form of democracy, down from 49.4% in 2020.

Even fewer (6.4%) live in a “full democracy,” down from 6.8% in 2020, after two countries (Chile and Spain) were demoted to “flawed democracies.”

In 2021, Latin America suffered a significant setback.

Since the start of the Democracy Index in 2006, the change in the region’s score in 2021 was the largest year-on-year drop of any region.

