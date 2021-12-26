States have billions in COVID relief funds to spend, but some have yet to do so.

WASHINGTON — According to a think tank analysis, eight states have yet to authorize spending any of the billions in federal aid they received under President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan earlier this year.

States have until 2024 to spend their share of the (dollar)350 billion in federal aid that Biden’s American Rescue Plan distributed to state and local governments.

The aid to states and local governments accounted for roughly a sixth of the (dollar)2 trillion relief package approved by Congress in March, one of Biden’s most significant legislative victories.

Many states have used the funds to replace lost revenue or fund economic relief programs, but a handful of mostly Republican states will enter the new year with no money from the program.

The eight states represent a total of roughly (dollar)16.5 billion in uncommitted aid.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which has tracked state use of federal aid, GOP-controlled governments in Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota have yet to budget their funds.

When the Rhode Island legislature reconvenes in early January, it is expected to approve a plan.

Gov. Jay Nixon of Missouri, on the other hand, is a Republican.

Mike Parson’s office told The Kansas City Star that he won’t reveal his full plan for the funds until his annual State of the State address in January.

When Missouri received the first installment of its (dollar)2.7 billion in federal aid in May, as the state’s legislative session was coming to a close, Parson said his administration would consider long-term uses for the funds that would be distributed the following year.

By design, according to a White House official, the law gives states multiple years to spend the money.

“First, the State and Local Program was created to provide short- and long-term recovery assistance, including assisting communities as new COVID-19 variants emerge.

As the omicron variant spread rapidly across the country, a White House official told McClatchy in an email that funds could be obligated until 2024.

Some of the funds are expected to be used by policymakers in Missouri and other states that have been slow to spend them…

