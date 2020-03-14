States primed for virus economic stimulus

More stimulus will be injected into the economy after state and territory leaders agreed to open their chequebooks in response to coronavirus.

Premiers and chief ministers accepted Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe’s advice at a Council of Australian Governments meeting on Friday.

The agreement from states and territories came one day after the federal government unveiled a $17.6 billion stimulus package.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said great pressure would be placed on government budgets to support jobs and businesses as the disease spreads.

“The governor of the Reserve Bank made it very clear this morning the levers of fiscal policy need to do their job here,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“We need to put budgets to work to keep people in work.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said all states had to continue pumping money into roads, bridges, hospitals and schools during the health crisis.

“That’s how we will try to stabilise what will be a really big shock to the Australian economy, the global economy,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian noted her state had already earmarked $2 billion in bushfire relief economic stimulus.

But she said more would be done to counter the impacts of any coronavirus-linked downturn.

“The key thing for us as an economy, is to keep the jobs going,” Ms Berejiklian said.

South Australia has already announced a $350 million package targeting shovel-ready projects like road upgrades and hospital improvements.

Queensland has offered business payroll tax deferrals.

Federal, state and territory leaders will also meet weekly as a “national cabinet” designed to discuss the ongoing response to coronavirus.

Mr Morrison said the national cabinet would work on measures to slow and manage the virus.

“We will be able to get through this with the support of a world-class health system which will seek to minimise the level of disruption that would be seen by the Australian population,” he said.

The COAG meeting also endorsed a national disaster risk reduction framework in response to the horror bushfire season.

Ministers for women’s safety will meet regularly as a COAG council with a focus on crisis accommodation to combat domestic and family violence.

The shocking murder of Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey in Brisbane in February gave extra prominence to the issue leading up to the meeting.