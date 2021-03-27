Status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo, but temperatures set to hit 17 degrees next week

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning is in effect for Donegal, Galway, and Mayo this evening.

Southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h, according to Met Eireann.

Gale force wings will kick in this evening from 5pm, with the weather warning in effect until 2am on Sunday.

Across the rest of the country it will also be very windy early tonight with strong and gusty southwesterly winds, and gales in coastal parts of the west and northwest.

A wet night ahead with further outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy especially in parts of the west and northwest. It will ease off in northern parts overnight, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow is set to be a cloudy or overcast day with further outbreaks of rain.

Rain will ease in parts of the south and east through the morning, though becoming widespread again in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, say the national forecaster.

There’s good news for next week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A milder air mass will push across Ireland during the next couple of days. As a result, daytime temperatures 🌡️ will reach 17C🌤️in some areas on Monday & Tuesday, which is well above average📈 for the end of March. Current & forecast air temperatures below 👇 pic.twitter.com/BxVo4EETPZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 27, 2021

A milder air mass will push across Ireland during the next couple of days, and as a result, daytime temperatures will reach 17 degrees Celsius in some areas on Monday and Tuesday.