“Stay-at-home” order in Ireland extended as COVID-19 cases top 7,000

DUBLIN, April 10 (Xinhua) — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced Friday that the government’s “stay-at-home” order will be extended for another three weeks until May 5 in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Speaking at a government press briefing, Varadkar told local media that whether the extended order will expire on May 5 depends on what the situation will be like in the future.

He also said that even if the order will expire as scheduled, the restrictions will be eased bit by bit instead of being done in one go, according to local media reports.

On March 27, the Irish government issued a “stay-at-home” order as part of its response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which requires all the people across the country to stay at home unless under some special circumstances such as shopping for food or medicine.

The order is due to expire on April 12.

In another development, Irish Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh announced in a Friday statement that the Leaving Certificate written examinations will be postponed until late July or early August while the Junior Cycle examinations scheduled in June will be replaced with school-based exams and assessments due to the impact of the pandemic.

All the Irish schools have been shut down to avoid COVID-19 infections starting from March 12 and will remain closed until further notice.

On Friday night, Irish Department of Health said that another 25 people died from COVID-19 while 480 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country in the day.

To date, Ireland has reported 7,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 288 deaths related to the virus.