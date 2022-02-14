Stay at St Bride’s Hotel for a romantic break from the intimate igloo experience.

This year, there’s a unique getaway to suit all interests and budgets, with options to bring a beloved pet along as well.

Couples in love will be considering a romantic break to commemorate St Valentine’s Day, and there are a variety of UK destinations to choose from.

Valentine’s Day getaways are becoming more adventurous and active, with cosy dinners for two and bouquets of red roses.

From delightful dining in an igloo to an aptly-named stay at St Bride’s Hotel, here are some deals that will make this St Valentine’s Day on February 14 unforgettable for all involved.

Feel the love with these fun choices:

In North Yorkshire, there is a magnificent gatehouse for two people.

Bolton Percy Gatehouse (sleeps two, plus one dog) is a Grade II Listed property with vaulted ceilings, Tudor-style windows, exposed beams, and an extraordinary four-poster bed for a regal romantic break.

This unusual property, located in the sleepy village of Bolton Percy, 10 miles from York, combines ornate and contemporary elements in an unmistakable style and splendour.

A seven-night self-catering stay from Friday, February 11 to Friday, February 18 costs £394 per person (£788 total).

A dog is worth £20 extra.

Visit Canine Cottages (www.caninecottages.co.uk) for more information.

Horseback riding and a beach vacation

The Perfect For Two – Showcase Collection on Holidaycottages.co.uk offers seriously inspiring Valentine’s break browsing.

The Old Bike Shop 985 (sleeps two) is a contemporary ground floor apartment with a courtyard garden in the cosmopolitan coastal resort of Bournemouth.

It’s perfect for active couples because there’s a seven-mile stretch of sandy beach to walk along, as well as fantastic restaurants and thrilling watersports to try.

A three-night self-catering stay beginning February 12 costs £168 per person (a total of £336).

Visit www.holidaycottages.co.uk for more information.

With your Valentine, try out a new glass ‘igloo’ experience.

This Valentine’s Day, enjoy melting chocolate and cheese fondues with a few glasses of bubbly in an exclusive dining dome.

Relax in a brand-new heated pod set within Seaham Hall’s 37 acres of glorious gardens while listening to your favorite tunes and taking in the stunning sunset on Durham’s Heritage Coast.

Two nights’ BandB in a Junior Suite (two sharing) and a five-course dinner in The Dining are also included in the special Valentine’s break.

