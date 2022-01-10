Stay Close kept me engrossed, but the most surprising twist was seeing a Black British middle-class family like mine.

Stay Close held my attention, but the most surprising twist was seeing a Black British middle-class family like mine.

It was wonderful to see my family represented on television.

I was fortunate enough to have a couple of weeks off over Christmas, which I don’t believe I’ve had in who knows how long, so I finally had some time to binge-watch TV shows until the wee hours of the morning without having to drag my bum into work on very little sleep.

Or the fear that my children would wake me up before my head had even hit the pillow.

I saw a lot of trashy delights, trashy comedies, murder mysteries, and some fantastic international dramas.

I spent a lot of my vacation watching television – it was fantastic.

But one show stood out above the rest for me, and it wasn’t because it was necessarily better; it was because the cast surprised me.

To figure out who was behind it, I had to go online and Google the hell out of it.

Then it became clear why it had caught my attention.

I was transfixed within minutes of pressing play on Netflix’s new thriller Stay Close.

Why? Because here was a middle-class Black British family.

One of the children is a tennis prodigy, while another plays the cello and once competed in swim meets.

They live in a beautiful, large house, and their parents have regular jobs and drive nice family cars.

The mother dresses beautifully, and the father is cheesy and tells terrible dad jokes.

They eat “brunch” together as a family.

But why did this all stand out to me? It’s because we rarely see Black middle-class families on TV, especially ones whose plots aren’t centered on racial trauma.

Families like mine, for example.

Stay Close is a British murder mystery based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name.

Megan (played by Cush Jumbo) is the mother, and her perfect life hides a secret past that threatens to derail her idyllic family life.

When a young man goes missing, the perfection begins to fall apart.

Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Sarah Parish, and a slew of other well-known British actors also star in the series.

Anyway, I’m getting ahead of myself.

I’ve matured.

