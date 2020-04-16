Staying alert: Guangzhou’s stringent measures against COVID-19

As the number of confirmed cases associated with overseas arrivals keeps rising in China, the southern city Guangzhou remains alert with strict measures.

Since March 21, all people traveling from foreign destinations to Guangzhou have been required to undergo medical observation at home or designated places and take nucleic acid tests for the virus.

The high alertness has been maintained over the past three months. The city went through three stages during this period: from the level 1 response to public health events down to level 2, and then further lowered to the level of low risk.

At the first stage, citizens stayed at home as required except for the purpose of medical treatment and purchase of necessities. Communities were under closed-off management, commercial facilities were closed and students attended online classes at home. Public transportation was gradually restored but reduced in volume, and the city carried out all-round disinfection.

At the second stage, citizens were allowed to step out with masks. The city’s public system resumed operation. Major municipal projects restarted, and enterprises resumed production with priority given to the production of masks and other preventive products. All prevention and control measures were strictly implemented.

At the third stage, the city returned to normal in general, and commercial sectors were reopened. All prevention and control measures in the city were still under strict implementation, and citizens were required to wear masks in public.

The documentary, co-produced by China Matters and Angshi Culture Communication (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., demonstrates Guangzhou’s prevention and control work from January 22 to March 22, 2020. It is expected to share the city’s experience with countries and people that are fighting COVID-19.