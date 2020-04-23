Stealing manhole cover may constitute intentional homicide: Chinese authorities

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — China has specified punishments on manhole cover-related cases in light of frequent incidents in recent years caused by uncovered manholes, according to a guideline.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, stipulates a set of regulations when dealing with such criminal cases.

The guideline comprises 12 articles, mainly including punishments of ordinary criminal crimes such as theft and destruction of manhole covers as well as crimes of dereliction of duty related to manhole covers, said the guideline.

Specifically, based on the locations and behaviors, those stealing or destroying manhole covers may be punished as the crime of sabotaging traffic facility, the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means, the crime of intentionally inflicting injuries, the crime of intentionally committing homicide, the crime of stealing, or the crime of intentionally destroying or damaging money or property, said the guideline.

Meanwhile, those working in state organs who fail to do their job or abuse their power when engaged in manhole cover procurement, construction, acceptance checks, use and inspection, causing heavy losses to public money or property or the interests of the state and the people, will be punished in accordance with the standards for the crimes of dereliction of duty and abuse of power, said the guideline.

The staff of companies, enterprises and public institutions responsible for managing manhole covers who are seriously irresponsible and cause accidents, resulting in serious injury or death, shall be convicted of negligently causing severe injury or death in accordance with the law, it said. Enditem