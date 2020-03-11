Steam down: Payment error, server status and connection issues on March 10

Steam appears to be down for some players tonight as the PC client appears to struggle taking payments

Steam users are seeing the PC storefront suffer issues this afternoon.

The popular online gaming platform appears to be having issues which started at around 5.15pm this afternoon, and at the time of writing gamers are still having issues with the store.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has received a surge of Steam down reports with the vast majority reporting they cannot make purchases on the platform.

Users in the UK, Europe and parts of the US have mentioned their connections are unreliable with the service.

Down Detector has also seen a a few hundred people log a report, and the number is climbing – not ideal timing when Destiny Season of the Worthy update is going out.

There’s currently no word on what is causing the issues or when they will be fixed.

However, Steam users have taken to social media to complain of the issues (or make light of the network issues).

“It seems there are problems with steam rn, i can’t pay any games, i tried with Boris and The Dark Survival and Risk of Rain 2 and couldn’t pay for any of them,” writes one user.

“Anyone having issues with @Steam? I’m trying to get the new DBD DLC but it’s just not processing payments” says another.

We’ll keep you updated as the issues evolves.