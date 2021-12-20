Step 2 restrictions are explained, as well as when new measures could begin after Christmas, according to the Covid roadmap.

According to various reports, Step 2 Covid restrictions could be reinstated over the holidays to combat the rise of the Omicron variant.

On Monday, Boris Johnson chaired an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss new Covid restrictions to combat the Omicron variant.

Following that, the Prime Minister ruled out enacting new measures right away, but stated that the government would not hesitate to go beyond Plan B if necessary.

Various reports have suggested that this additional action could take the form of a complete lockdown or two-week circuit breaker restrictions.

A return to the “Step 2” measures introduced as part of the lockdown roadmap earlier this year appears to be on the table – here’s what that could entail.

Restrictions similar to Step 2 may be implemented shortly after Christmas, according to various publications such as The Mirror and The Times.

These measures were first implemented in England on April 12, 2021, as the second phase of the country’s post-lockdown roadmap to normalcy.

Step 2 was a significant relaxation of restrictions at the time, but if implemented in its entirety, it would be a significant tightening of the current rules.

The following are the key restrictions under Step 2 as stated in the government’s guidance from earlier this year:

Given the differences in circumstances between April and now, it appears unlikely that Step 2 will be carried out in the same manner.

For example, under the original Step 2, all international vacations were prohibited, with a potential fine of £5,000 for unneeded overseas travel.

While the red list was briefly reinstated following the discovery of the Omicron variant, the quarantine restrictions on the 11 countries added to it were quickly lifted.

Given the spread of the new variant in the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the red list was “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad.”

With the current travel testing measures in place, reverting to Step 2’s international holiday ban would be a drastic step.

Given that Mr Johnson ruled out new measures immediately following Monday’s cabinet meeting, any new restrictions are likely to be implemented after the holidays.

