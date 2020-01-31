Stephen A Smith ‘leaning’ towards 49ers over Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

NFL analyst Stephen A Smith believes the San Francisco 49ers are more likely to win Super Bowl LIV than the Kansas City Chiefs, but admits his opinion could still change ahead of kick off on Sunday.

The NFL analyst made an early prediction of a 49ers victory in Miami on Sunday, but admitted his opinion could still change ahead of kick off at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Smith claimed the 49ers’ all-round balance on offense and defense, coupled with the play calling of Kyle Shanahan, swayed his view, but accepted that the “greatness” of Patrick Mahomes could still push the Chiefs to a first Super Bowl victory since 1969.

On ESPN’s First Take, the 52 year old said: “I haven’t made my final decision.

“I’ll make that at the end of the week, but I have to confess I am leaning in the direction of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Let me explain. Patrick Mahomes is a monster and that offense is real. I know people want to give respect to that offensive line and give respect to that defense which has improved, but if you were god awful a year ago where are you going but up?

“I’m looking at the San Francisco 49ers and I see them as the most balanced team throughout this season and throughout the postseason.

“I’m going to remind everybody that Jimmy G has thrown for a combined 208 yards in two playoff games – and it don’t even matter.

“Why? Because that defensive line gets at you. That secondary gets at you. That running game has gotten at you. George Kittle has gotten at you. The play calling of Kyle Shanahan has gotten at you.

“When you look at the totality of the San Francisco 49ers, on both sides of the ball, it’s not a situation where you’re looking at Kansas City – nobody think Kansas City is the best team.”

Smith went on to suggest that although Kansas City would be underdogs heading into the clash, having “that dude” Mahomes in the team does change the complexion of the game.

He added: “Anybody who thinks Kansas City is going to win, you believe it because of the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and how that quarterback can overcome things.

“When you look at San Francisco, you’re looking offensively, defensively, special teams. Somehow, someway, they can find a way to beat you.

“Again, I’m not sure because Patrick Mahomes just is that dude, but I have to admit, if I had to bet my money, I would be very scared to bet against San Francisco, and that’s why I say that’s where I’m leaning.”

The 49ers did not play against the Chiefs in the regular season, but did come out on top when the side faced each other in the NFL preseason.

Kansas City did, however, use Kyle Shurmur more than Mahomes in that game, which San Francisco won 17-27.