Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Shares Routine After Losing 35 Pounds During Quarantine

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha, managed to shed the extra pounds while in quarantine and she is now sharing the routine that helped her lose weight.

Ayesha looks slimmer in her new photos on Instagram because she lost 35 pounds. According to the 31-year-old restaurateur, her secret to losing weight is staying focused on fitness and food.

“My daily routine typically starts with a coffee with ghee and coconut oil blended,” she told Yahoo Canada Lifestyle.

“I try to drink 32 ounces of water before noon and flavor it with cucumbers and lemon.”

As for her diet, the Golden State Warriors superstar’s wife prefers portion control over other diet techniques, and so she always keeps track of what she eats.

“[I] try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation,” she shared.

“I keep track of the food I’m putting into my body through the Fitbit app on my phone and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch.”

The “Seasoned Life” author still eats the food she loves. In fact, chicken parmigiana is a favorite on their family table.

“Chicken parm is a family favorite — it’s comforting,” Ayesha said.

“It’s a fairly basic dish, but it’s also one of the first things I made for Stephen when we were dating, so it’s nostalgic.”

However, she noted that she serves her family a healthier version of the meal.

“I do a lighter breading using panko instead of regular bread crumbs, and whip up a super-fast and fresh tomato sauce for the topping,” she added.

As for her workout routine, Ayesha uses the vast library of workouts available on Fitbit Premium.

“My quick workouts that will be in the Fitbit app will include arm circuit, core body strength, legs and glutes and invigorating stretching,” she said.

“This variation helps you hit both weights and cardio depending on your goals.”

In July, Ayesha shared two photos of her working out on Instagram. In the caption, she explained her venture to fitness and stressed that it was for herself and her family.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”