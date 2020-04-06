Stephen Kenny appointed as Ireland national team coach

ANKARA

Irish football manager Stephen Kenny was appointed as the head coach of the Republic of Ireland national team to replace Mick McCarthy of England.

“The Football Association of Ireland announces that Mick McCarthy is to be succeeded as national team manager by Stephen Kenny with immediate effect. The handover has been agreed with both men in light of the delay to the European Championship play-offs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Football Association of Ireland announced late Saturday.

“This has been a difficult situation for the Association – and Mick and Stephen in particular – in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the football calendar,” said interim FAI CEO, Gary Owens.

Kenny, 48, previously managed Longford Town, Bohemians, Derry City, Dunfermline Athletic, Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk Republic of Ireland U21 team.