Stephen Sondheim Night, The Voice Kids, Travel Man, and Blade Runner 2049 are among the shows airing on Monday, the bank holiday.

Stephen Sondheim Night, The Voice Kids, Travel Man, and Blade Runner 2049 are among the shows on TV this bank holiday Monday.

Today is a bank holiday, which means another day of watching television. Unfortunately, this is also the day when all the repeats begin, but there are still a few surprises to be found.

Stephen Sondheim Night begins at 7 p.m. on BBC Four, with a performance from the 2010 Proms to commemorate the composer’s 80th birthday.

The rest of the evening will be dedicated to Sondheim and his work, with Shirley Bassey, Sammy Davis Jr., and Liza Minelli performing hits from some of his most well-known musicals.

At 7.30pm on ITV, there’ll be more singing, this time from The Voice Kids’ talented kids.

Newcomer Melanie C joins long-serving judges Danny Jones, will.i.am, and Pixie Lott.

Those who haven’t left the kitchen in a while might enjoy the first of four festive Only Connect specials (8pm, BBC Two), while quiz fans will enjoy MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch (8pm, BBC One).

Look away now if your holiday travel plans were thrown off.

For a Travel Man special, Joe Lycett takes over from Richard Ayoade, spending 96 hours in Iceland with last year’s Strictly winner, musical comedian Bill Bailey (8pm, Channel 4).

The second episode of A Very British Scandal airs at 9pm (BBC One), though with the entire series already available to stream on iPlayer, I imagine many of us will be close to the three-episode conclusion.

Clarice, played by Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs, makes an appearance on Alibi tonight (9pm), following the character a year after her encounters with the terrifying Hannibal Lecter.

There are a lot of movies to choose from, but I’m going to see Blade Runner 2049 (9pm, BBC Two), a mind-bending sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling as an android bounty hunter.

There’s also Bridesmaids (9pm, ITV2), which is always brilliant and hilarious.

