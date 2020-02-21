Stephenson leads Australia Ladies Classic

Lauren Stephenson was the leading beneficiary as ideal weather conditions and a vulnerable back nine facilitated low scoring in the opening round of the Australian Ladies Golf Classic in Coffs Harbour.

The American posted a six-under 66 at the Bonville Golf Resort on Thursday to hold a one stroke lead over a group including Australia’s Breanna Gill.

Stephenson, in her second year as a professional, was rapt to launch on the user-friendly back nine – the cornerstone of her seven birdies.

“I started off with a birdie on my second hole (the 10th) and then just continued that and had three birdies in a row,” Stephenson said.

“Those holes are really scoreable.”

Stephenson added the key was to have a few birdies under her belt before the tough part of the course began.

“The back nine is obviously really important, and it was great going into some of the harder holes, knowing that I already had a couple of birdies.

“There’s a lot of good par fives, and a lot of birdie chances, but there are also a lot of tough holes where you have to scramble for par.”

Stephenson’s biggest disappointment was missing a short putt on the 16th to record her only bogey.

“Unfortunately my bogey was from a missed short, short putt but I made a lot of really good putts on the other holes so I can’t be too upset,” she said.

Gill had South Korea’s world No.35 Korean Ayean Cho, compatriot Min A Yoon plus Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh and Finn Noora Komulainen for company at five-under.

Sweden’s Lina Boqvist and Leona Maguire (Ireland) were a shot further back while the next Australian on the leaderboard was amateur Stephanie Kyriacou at three-under.