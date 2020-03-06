Stepson of convicted Arkansas man charges at him in court

The adult stepson of an Arkansas man convicted of raping his six-year-old son to death with a stick lunged at his stepfather while testifying during the sentencing phase of his capital murder trial Thursday, prompting a judge to declare a mistrial for the entire case.

Quinton Martin, 24, had told the jury that Mauricio Torres, 50, had physically abused him as a child on a daily basis and jumped up from the witness stand after a prosecutor asked about sexual abuse, KHOG-TV reported.

Martin, who is in prison on drug possession charges, wore shackles on his legs. As he leaped over a court reporter and made a 15- or 20-foot dash toward Torres and his attorneys sat, they flipped the table where they were sitting on its side to block his path.

Law enforcement officers present in the courtroom then held the stepson down as he cried and screamed.

It was not clear if Martin had been sexually assaulted at the hands of his stepfather as a child.

Following the dramatic courtroom outburst, Torres’ defense lawyer Jeff Rosenzweig asked the presiding judge to declare a mistrial, arguing that what the jurors saw ‘cannot be unseen.’

In arguing for a mistrial, Rosenzweig characterized what happened in court that morning as an ‘extraordinary, violent attack’ the likes of which he had never seen in more than 40 years of practicing law, reported KNWA.

After clearing the courtroom and reviewing surveillance video of the incident and relevant case law, Judge Brad Karen granted the motion for a complete mistrial, citing the ‘shock on the jurors’ faces’ when Martin lunged at his stepfather.

The prosecution will have a chance to appear before the judge on March 19 and make an argument for upholding the conviction.

Prior to the judge’s ruling, Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith proposed instructing the jury to disregard the incident, or put Martin on the stand a second time under guard.

Smith also suggested bringing in a new jury for the sentencing phase, and presenting to them the same evidence and witnesses that were presented to the first jury, before deciding on a death sentence or life in prison without parole for Torres, reported 4029TV.

On Wednesday, Torres was found guilty of capital murder and battery during his retrial in the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres.

Mauricio Torres’ 2016 conviction and death sentence were overturned by the Arkansas Supreme Court, which ruled 4-3 last April that Arkansas authorities couldn’t use rape as a justification for the murder conviction because the assault occurred in Missouri. Torres’ son died at an Arkansas hospital a day after the assault.

Torres’ attorneys have said his actions were intended as punishment for eating a piece of cake without permission during a camping trip to Missouri, and the father didn’t know they could kill the boy.

A medical examiner testified that the boy’s death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy and chronic child abuse.

Torres’ wife, Cathy, pleaded guilty in 2017 to capital murder for the child’s death and was sentenced to life without parole.

During Mauricio Torres’ trial, jurors heard that he and his wife would allegedly beat their son with cables and shoes and gave him coal in his stocking at Christmas, reported Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Isaiah’s 12-year-old sister testified that she witnessed her parents pulling her brother’s teeth with pliers and made him sleep in a dog cage.

She also says he was forced to stay in a large trash can for a month while she would often act as guard so he wouldn’t escape to eat food.

She told the court she witnessed her father beating him with a stick – and he also made her and her twin sister beat him too.

The sister also told jurors she remembered her mother pouring bleach over her brother while her father scrubbed his skin.

In March 2015, the boy was said to have been forced to squat while the stick was in his rectum and his mother Cathy injured him further by pushing him to the ground with it inside him.