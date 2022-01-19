Steve Bouquet, the cat killer who killed nine pets and injured seven more, has died in prison.

A SERIAL CAT KILLER has died in prison after stabbing nine cats to death and injuring another seven.

After being found guilty of the violent spree in Brighton, East Sussex, Steven Bouquet, dubbed the “Brighton Cat Killer,” was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Bouquet, 54, was found guilty of 16 counts of criminal damage to property and possession of a knife in connection with the cats.

For the string of attacks, the security guard was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, but he died only a few months later.

As he was sentenced, the twisted killer showed no remorse or emotion and the court heard harrowing victim impact statements from the cat’s owners.

He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which had spread to his liver and lungs, during his sentencing hearing.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time, with the Prison Service confirming that he died in hospital on January 6.

“Steve Bouquet died at Maritime Medway Hospital on January 6, 2022,” according to a spokesman for the Prison Service.

“The Office of the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been notified.”

Bouquet has never explained his bizarre and sick crimes, and he was charged with criminal damage rather than animal cruelty.

He spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving in Northern Ireland and Iraq before going on a killing spree in October 2018.

Bouquet struck one of his victims after bending down to stroke the cat in a passageway connecting Church Street and North Road in Brighton, according to chilling video.

After that, he can be seen taking something from a bag and attempting to strike the cat.

Following that, the cat flees the scene.

Bouquet was apprehended thanks to CCTV, according to cops.

According to his trial, the cat killer was able to move through the city unseen and unheard as he knifed people’s beloved pets.

Several cat owners testified during his trial that their pets were bleeding on their doorsteps.

Hendrix, Tommy, Hannah, Alan, Nancy, Gizmo, Kyo, Ollie, and Cosmo were among the nine cats killed, with another seven injured.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC, who handed down the sentence, described his actions as “cruel, sustained, and striking at the heart of family life.”

“It’s critical that everyone understands that cats are domestic pets, but they’re also much more,” he continued.

They are, in essence, family members.

“The adults and children who live with and care for them are incredibly fond of them.”

“Especially during lockdown, cats and other domestic animals provide joy and support to their owners.”