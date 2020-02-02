Steve Bruce confirms Newcastle’s near-record transfer accepted – but player snubbed move

Newcastle splashed out £40m on Joelinton in the summer and they nearly went that high again – but Boubakary Soumare turned down the transfer

Steve Bruce revealed today Newcastle came close to smashing their transfer record for the third time in 12 months after trying to land Boubakary Soumare from Lille.

The Toon chief has had a successful window, bringing in Valentino Lazaro, Nabil Benteleb and Danny Rose – all on loan until the end of the season.

But they were almost joined at St James’ Park by midfielder Soumare who would have almost as much as the £40m the club splashed out Joelinton last summer.

Newcastle had a bid accepted only for the player himself to turn down a move to the North East.

Twelve months ago, the Magpies’s record deal was the £16m for Michael Owen which had stood for over 12 years.

Since then, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton have arrived for a combined £61m.

“We were close to it again but couldn’t get it over the line,” said Bruce, who had kept the near record-breaking bid under wraps until today.

“We had it accepted by the club but the player wanted to stay where he was.

“It’s a big disappointment, he was a midfielder, and our No. 1 target.”

Rose comes into the reckoning for tomorrow’s home game against Norwich and Bruce had no hesitation in persuading him to leave Tottenham for Newcastle.

“He is a northern lead so it did not take much persuading,” he added.

“Moving north suited him which makes a rare change.

“I’m delighted to get him through the door.

“He has come here to enjoy himself over three or four months and we will see where that takes us in the summer.”