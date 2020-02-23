Steve Bruce makes head scratching assessment of £40m Newcastle striker Joelinton

Joelinton has scored just once in the Premier League since joining Newcastle for £40m last summer, and Toon fans are beginning to grow tired of his poor form

Steve Bruce admits new striker Joelinton hasn’t had the easiest start to life at Newcastle- but he isn’t ready to throw him in the bin just yet.

The Brazilian arrived at St James’ Park with a world of expectation on his shoulders following a £40m move from Hoffenheim in the summer.

However, Joelinton has been a massive let down in his debut season, scoring just one Premier League goal in 26 appearances.

Bruce was the first to admit that ‘Joe’ hasn’t been at the races in his first year on Tyneside.

But the Toon boss is confident that, like a fine wine, he will come good eventually.

“He has to be a bit more selfish, a bit like a top goalscorer,” Bruce said.

“They are totally selfish and all they are interested in is scoring a goal.

“Joe is not like that, he’s more of a team player, and all we can do is keep encouraging the lad.

“Unfortunately Joe will just be measured by one thing – goals.

“It has been a huge learning curve for him and at times he’s found it difficult, but I’m convinced he’ll come good and hopefully it’s tomorrow.”

Bruce also commented on injured star Andy Carroll, insisting the club academy graduate would need to “stay strong” while he recovers from the hip setback if he still wants to play a part this season.

“I hope he’s tough mentally because it’s tough for anyone to deal with,” Bruce added.

“He has to stay strong. He has been like that all his career and let’s hope he can pull through in the next couple of weeks and still have some part to play at the back end.”

Newcastle are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Crystal Palace (3pm).