Steve Dalkowski, “fastest” pitcher in baseball history, dies

Baseball is in mourning again after learning on Friday that Steve Dalkowski, considered by many to be the “fastest” pitcher in the sport, passed away this week.

Dalkowski, a demolishing left-hander who, according to legendary hitter Ted Williams, was unrivaled in making the quickest pitches, died at the age of 80 in his hometown of New Britain, Connecticut.

Although he eliminated 24 rival hitters in a minor league game and also walked 18 in a minor league game, Dalkowski never made the leap to the major leagues.

Although radar guns were not in use in the late 1950s, when he was making his way in the minors, his fastball was estimated to be traveling more than 170 km / h.

The manager of the Baltimore Orioles, Cal Ripken Sr., went as far as setting Dalkowski’s pitching speed to 185 mph, and claiming that he threw stronger than Hall of Fame members Sandy Koufax and Nolan Ryan. .