Steve Price reveals his comments slamming AFLW made his daughter cry

Steve Price’s daughter sent him an emotional text message and convinced him to change his mind about women’s AFL.

Price slammed the women’s game last week, saying he ‘wouldn’t cross the road to watch it’ and that it was far inferior to the men’s equivalent.

He backtracked on his comments after his daughter, who is a keen AFL player herself, told him she had broken down in tears after hearing him live on-air.

The Project regular claimed an AFL club official told him the total cost of putting on four women’s games was $1million.

‘Is that a good spend?’ Price asked while speaking with Collingwood president Eddie McGuire and Luke Darcy on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast last Tuesday.

But appearing again on the Triple M on Tuesday, Price admitted he was in the wrong.

‘I normally wouldn’t do this, but (my daughter) sent me a WhatsApp message which I am gonna read out,’ Price said on Tuesday morning.

‘It is a form of an apology from me.

‘She said, ‘Dad, I have to say I started to cry reading your views on AFLW. I’m incredibly disappointed, and it makes me very angry. You raised me to love the game of AFL, and thanks to the AFLW competition, I finally got the courage to join a club and play last year.

‘Having a women’s league encouraged me to get involved with the sport I’d watched and admired my entire life.

‘Without it, I never would have played it. It makes me pretty furious to know you don’t care’.’

Mr Price said the heartbreaking message hit home.

‘That struck home for me … When one of your children says that to you, it pulls you up pretty sharp,’ he said.

‘I should go watch a game live and sit there and have a view at the end of that.’

Despite the change of heart, the broadcaster said he hadn’t completely changed his mind on AFLW.

‘I’m not changing my view that I think a lot of money’s been spent where it perhaps shouldn’t be,’ he said.

His comments were met by support from co-hosts McGuire and Darcey who previously rubbished his opinion.

During the row last week, McGuire explained club memberships were up and women were increasingly becoming involved in the sport.

‘You will never get a dollar of government money for any infrastructure unless you’ve got female sports involved,’ McGuire said.

‘We’ve just done a deal which will be announced in the next couple of months… and the key part of that was the women’s sports.’

But Price fired back: ‘So governments are shaming you into supporting women’s football so you can get infrastructure built?’

Darcy, a former Western Bulldogs ruckman, said the number of women and girls playing AFL is at 530,160 – or 32 per cent of participants.

While criticising the standard of AFLW, Price said he ‘loved’ female sport.

‘But the amount of money we’re ploughing into this is ridiculous,’ he added.

Price argued the only reason the opening AFLW clash between Richmond and Carlton had a packed crowd was because there was free entry.

Shane, a man who called into the radio show, labelled Price a ‘goose’ while defending AFLW.

‘It’s got to start somewhere… people will catch on, people will take a chance and you know what, you’re a goose,’ he said.

Shane was asked whether he would pay money to watch AFLW and Price called him a liar when he said he would.

‘I would watch woman’s football and I would go to see it. It’s about the sport,’ Shane said.

‘It’s something that will take off if people support it.’

Price said critics don’t agree with his stance because it is not seen as ‘politically correct’.

Darcy said Price’s argument was ‘not educated’, having previously explained the newly-founded AFLW was being compared to the men’s game which took ‘140 years to build to this stage’.

On Twitter, some listeners argued it was early days and unfair to compare AFLW with the men’s game.

‘Be patient FFS I am confident this will be a great comp in the next few years. Things take time to develop!’ one person said.

‘How does Steve Price get as much media time as he does? He’s bloody useless,’ said another.