Steve Smith’s bails removed by the WIND in Big Bash clash

England’s bowlers huffed and puffed and couldn’t get Steve Smith out during last year’s Ashes series.

It turns out all you needed was a strong headwind to send the Australian’s bails flying.

Melbourne Stars thought they had the prized wicket of Smith during their Big Bash meeting with Sydney Sixers on Friday… although all was not as it seemed.

The Zing bails lit up as Smith staggered back towards his stumps after taking evasive action from a fierce Haris Rauf bouncer.

Celebrations ensued among the Sixers on the pitch as they were led to believe that Smith had trod on his own stumps.

The Aussie supremo, unperturbed, embarked on a run up to the other end of the wicket, not knowing that one of his bails had flown out of its groove.

Replays then confirmed what Smith already knew – that he hadn’t actually made contact with his own stumps. Instead they’d been blown off by the wind.

Sydney Sixers 1️⃣

Wind 0️⃣

Most of the stadium are fooled as the Stars think they’ve got Steve Smith out…

But it was the blustery conditions that blew the bails off the stumps 🤣💨#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/YLUGl6mhlk

The Sixers may have been stumped by what happened, but the commentators weren’t fooled. Michael Clarke exclaimed: ‘Gee whiz, this wind, did you see the flight of that ball’ as Rauf’s swinging delivery left the wicketkeeper scrambling behind the stumps.

Ricky Ponting said, as they noticed the bails flying: ‘I reckon the wind’s blown them off’.

Smith was rightly given not out as the umpires checked the replays, but he was out for good soon after, removed by Adam Zampa for 24 off 18 balls.