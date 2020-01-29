Steven Bergwijn ‘agrees personal terms’ ahead of Tottenham transfer

Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham transfer edges closer as PSV Eindhoven star agrees personal terms on a move

Steven Bergwijn has agreed personal terms on a move to Tottenham, it has been claimed.

Spurs have yet to strike a transfer fee with PSV Eindhoven for the Netherlands international but are hopeful of sealing a deal.

According to Football Insider , the Premier League big boys are holding fresh talks today in a bid to secure an agreement.

Bergwijn missed PSV’s Eredivisie fixture against FC Twente on Sunday, sparking speculation a move to Tottenham was close.

The 22-year-old was left furious by claims he refused to play for his current club. He took to Instagram after the 1-1 draw to reveal he had permission from interim coach Ernest Faber to step away from his first-team duties.

“Good evening PSV fans, a lot was said about me, I’ve read all of it and I’m disappointed with how this went down,’ Bergwijn wrote on the social media site.

“None of it is true, I never refused to play for PSV and I would never do so in the future.

“I’m a boy from the club, PSV is in my heart

“The media is twisting this whole story, I called the coach this morning and said some things are going on and he gave his permission.

“He then wished me success, everything went fine and I did everything in a good manner without going behind PSV’s back. Thank you.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is on the hunt for attacking reinforcements after Harry Kane was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

Bergwijn would offer versatility in attack for Mourinho. He is capable of playing in a host of attacking positions.

It has been another successful campaign for the Amsterdam-born ace. He has contributed six goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.