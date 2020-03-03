Steven Gerrard criticised for public comments after Rangers boss drops quit hint

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard publicly suggested he could walk away from the job after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts

Andy Gray and Sam Allardyce have slammed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for suggesting he could quit the club .

Speaking after his side were eliminated from the Scottish Cup by Hearts, Gerrard claimed it was “the worst I’ve felt by along way” and admitted that “I need to do some real serious thinking”.

Reacting to his comments on beIN Sports , former Scotland striker Gray said Gerrard has made a mistake by admitting that publicly.

“No (he can’t publicly show his disappointment),” Gray said. “Privately when you’re in your own space you can. But publicly you can’t.

“You’ve got to show your players you’re right behind them, you’re going to criticise them constructively because of the poor performances they’ve given, and you’ve shown them the way forward by acting in a positive nature.

“Players can sense when you’re not performing at your best and that can effect them.

“You’ve got to be brave enough to overcome however down you feel, and pick yourself up and be bright and bubbly and positive and make sure you get yourself ready for the next game.”

Allardyce concurred with that assessment, adding: “He’s put his own position in doubt. People will read into that what they want to, even going as far as thinking he’ll walk away.

“I don’t think he will, I just think he’s having a down moment. Somebody needs to pick him up, particularly his staff.

“They need to get in quietly and privately and say: ‘Come on gaffer, get your mojo back and get on with it’.”

With Rangers currently a mammoth 12 points behind Celtic in the league as well as exiting the cup, Gerrard cut a downbeat figure after the loss to Hearts.

“It’s the worst I’ve felt by a long way since I came into the job,” he said. “I need to think. The plan was to have a day off tomorrow [Sunday] but I need to think hard about where we are at as a group.

“I need to do some real serious thinking in the next 24-48 hours. I just need to think, I am feeling pain right now because I want to win here.

“I am desperate to win here, but looking from the side today I didn’t get the impression that the feeling among my players was the same.”