Steven Gerrard is already plotting a double transfer raid on Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard appears to be plotting a move to Aston Villa from his former club Rangers, with the Liverpool legend reportedly wanting to bring Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara with him.

Following Dean Smith’s dismissal, Gerrard was introduced as Villa’s new manager on Thursday morning.

Villa had struggled under Smith’s leadership, and the team is now on the verge of relegation.

The 41-year-old spent the previous three seasons in Scotland, where he broke Celtic’s Scottish Premiership monopoly.

Under Gerrard, Rangers’ success was built on the shoulders of Kent and Kamara, and the Liverpudlian is eager to bring the pair to the West Midlands.

Steven Gerrard is interested in bringing the Rangers duo to the club (photo: Getty Images).

Kent was sold for £7.5 million by Liverpool in 2019, and Gerrard brought him to Scotland.

Kent is a Liverpool native who spent his entire youth career at Anfield, just like Gerrard.

Kent has long been a target for Leeds United, but with Mаrcelo Bielsа’s recent signing of Dаniel Jаmes, Leeds’ interest appears to have waned.

Gerrard wants to bring the winger back to England, according to the Daily Mail.

Under Gerrard’s tutelage, Ryan Kent has developed into one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership (Getty Images).

Aston Villа has had a long-term target in Kаmаrа.

The Dаily Record reports that with Gerrаrd’s arrival, they have stepped up their efforts to secure the Finnish international’s services.

Villа came within a whisker of making a £6 million offer over the summer, and they could do so again now.

Kаmаrа was previously signed by Gerrard, who brought the 26-year-old from Dundee to Glаsgow.