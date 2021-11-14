Steven Gerrard is considering a transfer swoop on old club Rangers for winger Ryan Kent as he prepares for a reunion with Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard is considering a transfer swoop for former club Rangers winger Ryan Kent as he prepares for a reunion with Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard’s top January target is expected to be Ryan Kent, as the new Aston Villa manager scouts Rangers’ top players.

Kent is expected to cost £20 million or more after Leeds’ £15 million bid was reportedly rejected last summer.

one

Kent, a former Liverpool starlet who joined the Gers three years ago, has had a career makeover.

His pace and finishing have prompted calls for him to be called up to the England squad in the last 12 months.

And, as his contract nears the end, the Scottish champions will find it more difficult to keep him.

According to the Mail, Gerrard has identified Kent as a major option for improving Villa’s attacking potency.

Following loan spells with Coventry City, Barnsley, SC Freiburg, Bristol City, and the Gers, he made his mark at Ibrox.

At the start of the season, Rangers paid Kent £6.

He’ll be paid $5 million in 2019 to make his contract permanent.

Despite only making one appearance for Liverpool, he has 139 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 10 goals.

Last season, Gerrard ended Celtic’s nine-year reign as Premier League champions by leading Rangers to a record-breaking 55th title.

His first goal at Villа, however, will be to end a five-game losing streak that cost him his job under Deаn Smith.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, read our Footbаll news live blog.

,.