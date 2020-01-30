Steven Gerrard mocks Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher with cheeky birthday post

Steven Gerrard took a formal tone in his Instagram message to birthday boy and fellow Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher which fans loved

Liverpool fans were in stitches as club legend Steven Gerrard had a brilliant birthday post for Jamie Carragher.

The Englishman scored 186 goals in more than 700 appearances for the Reds over 17 seasons.

He guided the club to success in the Champions League 15 years ago as well as the FA Cup in 2006.

Gerrard shared this success with defender Carragher, who celebrated his 42nd birthday today.

And his former captain had a hilarious way of celebrating the occasion.

He shared an image of the pair from a LFC Foundation game.

Carragher can be seen smiling while Gerrard giggles to himself.

Accompanying the post, the Rangers boss used a rather formal greeting with: “Happy birthday James.”

The snap has been liked nearly 125,000 times since it was published on Instagram on Tuesday.

And the Anfield faithful were in stitches at Gerrard’s cheeky post.

“Football friends,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Don’t make him sound so old.”

While a third went one further.

“Happy birthday, James Lee Duncan Carragher,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Best football brotherhood ever.”

A fifth wrote: “A Scouser reunion.”

Carragher soon responded himself, keeping his answer brief but equally formal.

“Thanks Steven,” he wrote back.

It comes as the Rangers boss has demanded eight transfer arrivals after the loss to Hearts.

“On the evidence of today, I’d like to bring eight in. But it doesn’t work like that,” he told reporters.

“These players, over the 100 games I’ve been in charge, have more often than not been a delight to work with.

“They’ve had praise for getting it right, so this time we all deserve criticism.

“We got what we deserved and credit to Hearts – they rushed us off the pitch, outfought and out battled us.

“I don’t think they tore us apart in terms of chance creation.”