Steven Gerrard ‘on different level’ to Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard, says Michael Owen

Michael Owen thinks Steven Gerrard was better than Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard

The debate over who was better out of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard is one which rages on to this day but Michael Owen, who played with all three, believes there is a clear winner.

Owen spent six years playing alongside Gerrard at Liverpool, had a brief three season stint with Scholes at Manchester United and spent a number of years with all three on the international stage with England.

The former Ballon d’Or winner believes the trio were all great players but named Gerrard as being ‘on a different level’ to Scholes and Lampard.

“If you watch Scholesy in training, your tongue is hanging out,” he told Jamie Carragher on ‘The Greatest Game’ podcast.

“He can give you the eyes, you can think he’s heading it that way and he’ll almost do a reverse spinner off the other side of his head. He can drop a ball on a sixpence. He is just total and utter genius.

“But there’s that and there’s the actual practicalities of playing on a big pitch where you need size, strength, substance, running ability, all these things.

“And if you play one v one, you against you, Stevie against any of the names that you’ve played, I think he would eat them for dinner.

“Someone like Scholesy obviously had different attributes. I mean, unbelievable the way he changed his game from being a bombing midfielder scoring to a quarterback. Total genius.

“Frank Lampard, who can question his goalscoring and how he got every ounce out of his ability?

“But to me, Stevie’s on a different level than anything I’ve seen or played with and as you’ve said, I’m not blowing smoke up my a***, I’ve played with some great Man United players, Liverpool players, Real Madrid, England. Put it this way.

“If I’m saying tomorrow rewind the clock, you’re going into battle now, you’re playing in the Champions League final, who’s your first pick? I’d have Steven Gerrard as my first pick out of anyone.”