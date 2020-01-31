Steven Gerrard to hold transfer meeting with Rangers chief as late swoop considered

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will meet with sporting director Ross Wilson ahead of the January transfer deadline

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will meet with sporting director Ross Wilson to discuss signing a backup striker on Friday.

The Ibrox outfit are close to signing Genk star Ianis Hagi after the player touched down in the UK.

But Jermain Defoe’s calf injury has moved Rangers bosses to consider signing a backup attacker in the coming hours.

The BBC report Gerrard and Wilson are planning to meet to discuss potential options.

Alfredo Morelos remains fit and is likely to stay beyond the deadline despite interest from the Premier League.

Speaking about potential incomings this week, Gerrard said: “In general, I’m confident we could add before the window closes. We will also assess Jermain’s situation and go from there.

“I’m concerned about Jermain but I don’t know how long the injury will keep him out.

“I don’t think it’s as bad as going off on a stretcher makes it look. He’s walking about in the dressing room.

“He’ll be scanned in the next 24 hours and we’ll know more about it then.

“But he has got a calf injury – whether it will be a week, two weeks, three or four weeks, I don’t know.

“Could we look to bring in fresh cover? Possibly. I haven’t spoken to Ross Wilson about that situation yet.

“We have a couple of things brewing besides that.

“It might alter a few things, it depends on the extent of the injury. We’ll decide from there.”

Hagi’s father Gheorghe is widely regarded as Romania’s greatest ever player.

The Genk youngster, 21, touched down in Scotland this afternoon to secure his move before Friday’s deadline.

And former Rangers star Alan Hutton has praised the signing.

“To be honest with you, I think in the St Mirren game and the loss to Hearts, they’ve missed that cutting edge in the last third,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“Gerrard speaks about it quite a lot in his press conferences, this lack in the final third. I think there’s room for him if he plays in the three of the midfield. What I’m hearing is he can play with both feet so he can be on either side of the three.

“It also gives Gerrard the option, if Gerrard was willing to change formation to a 4-2-3-1 where he could play the number 10 role. There’s a lot of options there, I think he can fit in because he is meant to be two-footed.

“He did need options in terms of quality in the final third, to see that special pass – he seems that type of player. I think there’s plenty of room for him in the team.”