Steven Gerrard told he ‘can’t keep protecting’ Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos has established himself as a key player at Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers. Nevertheless, the attacker’s disciplinary issues mean he could be cut loose

Alfredo Morelos’ poor disciplinary record is making his position in the team untenable.

That’s according to ex-Rangers forward Kris Boyd, who reckons the Colombia international is causing too many headaches for Steven Gerrard.

The 23-year-old has found himself in hot water recently. He returned late to Scotland late following a trip back to south America and subsequently missed Rangers’ Scottish Cup defeat to Hearts.

When asked if Morelos was becoming too much hassle, Boyd was emphatic in his response.

“At this moment in time yes. I’ve said it,” he told Sky Sports.

“You can’t keep protecting someone that has had so many red cards.

“The annoying thing he is he went for a long period at the start of the season without even getting booked.

“He looked as if he had turned the corner then all of a sudden the red cards started again.

“To be a top player you need to have it all unless you are exceptional. All the big clubs that were looking at Morelos will be looking into exactly what’s going on and everything behind the scenes.

“There’s more to being a footballer now than just on the pitch, there’s everything off it as well.

“There’s no hiding place.”

Former midfielder Derek Ferguson reckons Gerrard is already planning for life without the combative attacker.

“I think Steven Gerrard has already made his mind up,” he said.

“He put a lot of trust in these players and he’s found out it is too much for a lot of them.

“Morelos is a quality player, but the money Rangers will get for him is diminishing and I don’t think he will be at Ibrox next season.

