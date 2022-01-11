Stewart Gilray, the widow of a 51-year-old ‘needlephobic’ man who died of Covid, urges people to get vaccinated.

Stewart Gilray, the widow of a “needlephobic” man who died of Covid at the age of 51, is urging people to get vaccinated.

After learning that her late husband turned down the vaccine due to a needle phobia, the widow of a Scottish games developer who died of coronavirus has urged people to get vaccinated.

Stewart Gilray, a father of two, died on Thursday at the age of 51, after contracting coronavirus in December.

He had a successful career as a videogame developer, and industry luminaries such as John Romero, creator of Doom, have paid tribute to him.

His wife, Bec Gilray, 41, urged people to get the vaccine after his death to avoid risking their lives.

“Stewart had a severe fear of needles,” she said to the Daily Record.

He had only one blood test in 25 years.

“He avoided going to the doctor in case they needed to draw blood, but the truth is that Stewart was never sick in the 25 years I knew him.”

“He was in good shape – he could have lost a few pounds like the rest of us – but he truly believed that because he was healthy, he would be able to survive this virus.”

‘There’s nothing to worry about,’ he told me before he was intubated.

It’s not going to be a problem for me.

‘All I need now is a little rest.’

“He was admitted to the hospital with a low oxygen saturation and had to be intubated after using an oxygen mask.”

Stewart had previously been diagnosed with an undiagnosed lung condition that had resulted in scarring on his lungs, rendering him unable to breathe on his own.

He was placed on a ventilator and placed into an induced coma, but he passed away last week.

Mrs Gilray was informed by doctors that her husband’s lung condition may have harmed his chances of survival.

She does, however, encourage people to face their fears and get stabbed.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” she said, adding, “It’s horrendous.”

Stewart was the most generous person I’d ever met, and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He was devoted to our two children, Darcey, three, and Elliot, fifteen.

“He cherished his life, what we had, and what he had built in his business.”

He desired to retire early so that he could spend more time with us – to be with us.

