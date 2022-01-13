Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ founder, has been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the ‘plot’ to riot in the Capitol, along with ten others.

The Oath Keepers’ leader and ten others were arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in January after plotting to storm the Capitol.

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was arrested on Thursday after being investigated since last spring for his role in the riot.

The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys have emerged as the most visible far-right extremists involved in the Capitol assault.

