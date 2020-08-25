Stimulants worth over 1.7 million USD seized in Myanmar’s northwestern state

YANGON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Myanmar authorities seized 478,800 stimulants in Sagaing region, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint police force made a seizure in Indaw township on Sunday.

Stimulants worth over 2.39 billion kyats (over 1.7 million U.S. dollars) were confiscated from a truck along with two suspects.

The township police filed a case against the suspects and further investigation is underway under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, the release said.

On the same day, a total of 1,003,200 stimulants worth over 1 billion kyats (743,111 U.S. dollars) and 3.3 kilograms of heroin worth 165 milliom kyats (122,222 U.S. dollars) were seized in Khampat township of the same region.

According to a latest release issued by the President’s Office on Monday, a total of 1,298 drug-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 1,991 people were charged in connection with the cases as of August 22 this year. Enditem