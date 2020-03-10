Stimulus a long time coming: Albanese

As the Morrison government prepares to dig deep into its dwindling budget surplus to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese argues such support has been too long coming.

The government is putting together a multi-billion dollar stimulus package aimed at supporting businesses in keeping their doors open and their staff employed.

Mr Albanese – having visited retail businesses in Hurstville, Sydney on Saturday – agrees there is an urgent need for such a package.

“We’ve heard firsthand today of declines in activity at some of these restaurants, furniture shops and other businesses of between 50 and 80 per cent,” he told reporters.

“The fact is, this economy was tanking well before the bushfires and the coronavirus. The economy needed support much earlier.”

The government is keeping the make-up of its promised support package close to its chest.

Michael Croker, tax leader at Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, expects it will include direct subsidies for impacted business, as well as some deferred taxes.

“We’re hoping for an investment allowance which will encourage not just small business, but big businesses which have got deeper pockets to go out there and spend and hopeful spend that money on small business suppliers,” he told Sky News.

Government backbencher Andrew Laming also hinted that the government is preparing a COVID-19 awareness campaign to try and stem panic buying.

“I am anticipating a very large nationwide awareness campaign with useful information about how to conduct oneself prior to a pandemic being declared and during,” Dr Laming told ABC television on Saturday.

World financial markets continue to be rocked by the spread of COVID-19 and the risk it poses to economic growth, with confirmed cases now exceeding 100,000 globally.

Australian confirmed cases have topped 60.

The Australian share market looks set for a fall of around 1.5 per cent on Monday after Wall Street indices dropped between one and 1.9 per cent on Friday.

The US S&P 500 finished 1.7 per cent down, having tumbled as much as four per cent in early trading, following on from sharp falls in Europe and Asia.

Global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service says it now seems certain that even if the virus is contained, the outbreak will dampen global economic activity well into the June quarter of this year.

The Australian Treasury estimates the virus will cut at least 0.5 percentage points from growth in the March quarter, on top of the 0.2 percentage drag from this summer’s devastating bushfires.

AMP capital chief economist Shane Oliver is forecasting an economic contraction in both the March and June quarters, which would mark Australia’s first recession since the early 1990s.

While he expects an initial stimulus of $3-5 billion, he believes there will be a need to increase it to around $20 billion by the time of the May budget to include a boost for households.

“So for now much of the pressure remains on the (Reserve Bank),” Dr Oliver said, who expects another interest rate cut to a cash rate of just 0.25 per cent next month.